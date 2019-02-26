Home

Howe-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Dearborn Chapel
22546 Michigan
Dearborn, MI 48124
313-561-1500
Evelyn Flood
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Dearborn Chapel
22546 Michigan
Dearborn, MI 48124
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Dearborn Chapel
22546 Michigan
Dearborn, MI 48124
Evelyn Flood


Evelyn Flood Obituary
Evelyn Flood passed away February 23, 2019. Age 87.
Beloved wife of the late Howard (Walt) Flood. Loving mother of Geraldine Henninger, Vickie Laskey, Linda (Dave) Sanders and Teena (Michael) Souva. Dear grandmother of Jay, Allen, Amy, Eric, Aleisha, Kelly and Kevin. Proud great-grandmother of 8 and great-great-grandmother of 3.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, from 1 p.m.-8 p.m. at the Taylor Chapel of Howe-Peterson Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, gathering at 10 a.m.
Published in Monroe News on Feb. 26, 2019
