Evelyn Flood passed away February 23, 2019. Age 87.
Beloved wife of the late Howard (Walt) Flood. Loving mother of Geraldine Henninger, Vickie Laskey, Linda (Dave) Sanders and Teena (Michael) Souva. Dear grandmother of Jay, Allen, Amy, Eric, Aleisha, Kelly and Kevin. Proud great-grandmother of 8 and great-great-grandmother of 3.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, from 1 p.m.-8 p.m. at the Taylor Chapel of Howe-Peterson Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, gathering at 10 a.m. Donations in Honor of Evelyn can be made to the .
Published in Monroe News on Feb. 26, 2019