Services Merkle Funeral Service - South 14567 South Dixie Highway Monroe , MI 48161 (734) 241-7070 Visitation 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM Merkle Funeral Service, South Monroe 14567 South Dixie Highway Monroe , MI View Map Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Merkle Funeral Service, South Monroe 14567 South Dixie Highway Monroe , MI View Map Gary Alan Bergum Jr.

1982 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Gary Alan Bergum was born on August 23, 1982, in Monroe, Michigan. He was the oldest of two sons born from the union of his parents: Gary Bergum Sr. and Jacqueline (Chandonnet) Verran. He attended school at Jefferson High School and graduated with the class of 2000. He decided to further his education by taking some college courses but decided to work instead. He held numerous jobs in the food industry where he performed a variety of jobs.

Gary was a very generous person and was always willing to lend a hand to those in need. It can be said that he often thought of others before thinking of himself. He had a charismatic nature about him making it very easy for him to make friends.

Above anything Gary loved his family and looked forward to time spent with them. His huge heart and loving nature are just a few things that will be deeply missed by his adoring family. There will forever be a void in the hearts of those closest to him.

Gary Alan Bergum Jr., age 36, of Newport, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at his home. His passing is preceded by his paternal and maternal grandparents.

To cherish his memory, he leaves his parents: Gary Bergum Sr. and Jacki (Paul) Verran; his brother: Zachary Bergum; his niece: Kiley Bergum and many aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family members and friends.

Family and friends may gather on Sunday, February 10, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Merkle Funeral Service, South Monroe 14567 South Dixie Highway (734) 241-7070. A Celebration of His Life will take place on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. also at Merkle's, South Monroe, with Pastor James Morris from Assembly of God Church officiating. Burial will take place at Michigan Memorial Park in Flat Rock, Michigan.

Memorial donations are suggested to the Breast Cancer Research foundation. Published in Monroe News on Feb. 9, 2019