Greg Zochowski, of Veneta, Oregon, formerly of Carleton, died November 19, 2018, after a lengthy illness. He was born in 1950 in Monroe, the son of the late Julian and Rose Mary (Wickenheiser) Zochowski.
Greg graduated from Monroe Catholic Central and from Western Michigan University, Kalamazoo, after which he moved to Oregon.
On November 19th, Greg was finally released from the Alzheimer's disease that controlled his life for years.
A man of many talents, he loved working with his hands and mastered woodworking, gardening, home building, bread making and could relax by playing a guitar. He ran Pacific Rim Woodworking for 30 years with a large and varied crew that furnished many rooms in the USA with furniture made of western maple. He was not afraid to card and spin wool to knit a sweater, skin road kill with his son or bake a wedding cake for his daughter's 5th birthday.
He enjoyed companionship most of all and is survived by his wife, Ellen Frances, adult children, Peter and Kate, a large tribe of friends in Oregon, his brothers: Tom (Cathy), Bob (Anne), and Michael. Sisters: Kathryn (Jay) Novak, Trish (Joe) Mikulsky, Janet (Gary) Brant, Alice (Craig) DeLand, Barbara (Brian) DeGrande, Liz (Tom) Menard, Mary (Joe) Hypio. Several nieces, nephews and cousins. Greg was a down to earth man with a radiant smile and sparkling blue eyes that made you feel at ease and welcomed.
A mass to celebrate Greg will be held at Divine Grace Parish (St. Patrick Church), Carleton, April 6, 2019, at 11 A.M., with family friend, Fr. David Baltz (Comboni Missionary), officiating. Lunch will be served immediately after mass in the St. Patrick Gym.
Greg's family and friends extend heartfelt thanks to the caregivers at Elder Health and Living, for their unparalleled efforts and compassion. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the .
Published in Monroe News on Feb. 2, 2019