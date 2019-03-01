Services Merkle Funeral Service - South 14567 South Dixie Highway Monroe , MI 48161 (734) 241-7070 Memorial Gathering 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Monroe Missionary Baptist Church 14260 South Dixie Highway View Map Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Monroe Missionary Baptist Church Helen Marie Benoist

1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Helen Marie Benoist was born on February 6, 1930, in Nolan, West Virginia. She was one of five children born from the union of the late John Franklin Reppe and the late Mary Eleanor (Welman) Reppe. As a young child the family moved to Toledo, Ohio; then to White-

ford, Michigan. Helen graduated in 1950 from Milan High School.

Helen married Ronald Shelton in 1950. They were blessed with the birth of four children. She cared for the needs of her children, and was a sweet, loving mother and friend. She was a very hard worker, kept her house spotless and for many years worked as a waitress and manager of various restaurants. She married Richard Benoist in July of 1971.

Later in life she would be blessed with the birth of fifteen grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren. She cherished the time she spent with them. She loved her Lord and was nourished spiritually through the radio ministry of Monroe Missionary Baptist Church. For the past eleven years, Helen had been fortunate to have a very special companion, Ronald Duggar in her life.

Helen Marie Benoist, age 89, of Monroe, passed away at 4:33 p.m. on Sunday, February 24, 2019, at ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital. In addition to her parents, her husband preceded her passing: Richard Benoist; and four siblings: Marilyn Payne, Bonnie Towne, John Reppe and Mary Pennington. She also had a half-sister, Betty Lou, two step brothers, and one step sister.

To cherish her memory, Helen leaves three daughters: Linda Matthaus Shelton of Holland, MI; Sandra Shelton Paul (Mike) Kegley of Brooklyn, MI; Patricia Shelton (Larry) Weaver of Monroe, MI and one son, Ronald Lee Shelton of Detroit, MI.

Friends may gather on Sunday, March 3, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Monroe Missionary Baptist Church, 14260 South Dixie Highway. A Celebration of Her Life will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Reverend Roy Southerland pastor of the church officiating. Merkle Funeral Service, South Monroe, 14567 South Dixie Highway (734) 241-7070 has been entrusted with her arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials for those who desire, are suggested to give to the Monroe Humane Society, in memory of her great love for her dogs. Online guests may leave words of inspiration and comfort, share a photo, or send a floral arrangement by visiting www.merklefs.com. Published in Monroe News on Mar. 1, 2019