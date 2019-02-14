|
|
Herbert Richard Kurth, 85 yrs, of Petersburg, MI, died Monday February 11, 2019, surrounded by his family under the care of Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
Friends may call at the Capaul Funeral Home, Ida, MI, Thursday February 14, 2019, from 2-8 PM. There will be services on Friday February 15, 2019, at the Capaul Funeral Home, Ida, MI, at 11 AM. Fr. Don Geyman of St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Traverse City, MI, will officiate. Cremation will follow.
Born December 22, 1933, in Toledo, OH. Herbert was the son of Herbert W. and Mary (Hoffman) Kurth. He was a 1951 Catholic Central High School Graduate, Toledo, OH. He also attended the University of Toledo, OH. He served in the US Navy. He married Carol Rubadeaux on July 31, 1954 in LPH Church, Toledo, OH. Carol died on February 7, 2015. He was a member of the American Bantum Club, OH. He was a Salesman/Manager for Snap On Tools, for over 25 yrs, retiring in 1996. He loved to drag race cars, NASCAR, restoring vehicles, golf and attending annual outings with classmates.
Survivors include; sons, Keith (Susan), Kristopher; daughters, Kimberly Montri, Kelly (Todd) Woelmer, Merry (Joel) Taylor; brothers, Philip (Judy), Donald (Beverly); brother-in-law, Tom (Wanda) Rubadeaux; sister-in-law, Darlene Briston; grandchildren, Bryan (Mary), David (Angela), Justin (Abbey), Jason (Stephanie), Whitney, Bryce, Kelly (Erin), Joy (Zack), Holly (Kelly), Derek, Samantha, Michelle, Trevis and great-grandchildren, Hayden, Tristen, Shea'lyn, Breccan, Briar, Aubree, Leah, Abriella, Hunter, Tatum, Archer, Noelle, Aidan, Sophia, Jesse, Noah and Wyatt. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, brother, Fr. Ronald Kurth, son-in-law, Warren Montri, brothers-in-law, George Briston and BJ (Virginia) King Sr.
Memorial contributions can be made to: Hospice of Northwest Ohio, or St. Gabriel Catholic Parish.
To send the family condolences please go online to www.capaulfuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News on Feb. 14, 2019