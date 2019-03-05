|
Jack Barker, age 81, of Maybee, Michigan, passed away peacefully on March 2, 2019.
Family and friends may visit Rupp Funeral Home Thursday, March 7 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held the following day at Rupp Funeral Home at 11 a.m. with pastor Phil Wylie officiating. Entombment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.
He was born on December 14, 1937, in Monroe, MI to the late William and Lavega (Whitten) Barker. He married Janice Vladu on November 5th, 1955 in Toledo, OH. Jack was a licensed commercial electrician for IBEW Local 8 and later opened and ran Barker's Auction Service for over 50 years. He enjoyed playing cards at the casino and attending auctions to seek out antique furniture. Jack loved to refinish antique furniture and was a very talented woodworker.
Jack is survived by his wife of 63 years, Janice Barker; one son: Bill (Bonnie) Barker of Milan, MI; one daughter: Cheri (Tim) Barker-Wylie of Monroe; one brother: Harry Barker of Detroit Beach, MI; one sister: Joanne (Roger) Ringel of Newport, MI; and two grandchildren, Katherine Barker and Bill Scheich.
Memorial donations may be made to Maybee Village and/or Hospice of Monroe. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolences to the family can be sent through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Monroe News on Mar. 5, 2019