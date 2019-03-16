|
|
Jacob Daniel Burnard of Anchorage, Alaska, our beloved son, and brother, born on March 28, 1984, in Monroe, Mich., passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019, unexpectedly, at the age of 34.
He is survived by his mother, Karen; father, Chuck; brothers, Nick (Alexis), Andy (Heather) and Matt Burnard; nephews, Benjamin and Sebastian; niece, Evelyn; and girlfriend, Julia Haakenson.
Jacob was a kind and generous man with no filter. He said what he thought and gave of himself without anyone ever having to ask. He enjoyed hunting in the mountains of Alaska and spending time with friends and family.
He was employed by Baker Hughes, working on the North Slope of Alaska for almost a decade in the oil industry. Through his work, he came to meet many people who would become dear friends. To know him was to love him; he will be dearly missed by all.
Services were held on March 14, 2019, at the Legacy Funeral Home in Anchorage, Alaska: www.legacyalaska.com.
Published in Monroe News on Mar. 16, 2019