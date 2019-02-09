|
Jamie M. VanSlambrouck, age 28, of Monroe, went to be with her Lord Thursday, February 7, 2019, in Monroe.
Family and friends may visit from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at Rupp Funeral Home where services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday. Rev. Roy Southerland will officiate. Cremation will follow in accordance with family wishes.
Born March 21, 1990, in Monroe, Jamie was the daughter of James and Charlene (Dawes) Long. Her early education was at Pathway Christian School until 1995, graduating from Monroe High School in 2008. She married the love of her life, Ryan J. VanSlambrouck on June 25, 2010 at Monroe Missionary Baptist Church.
Jamie earned a bachelor degree in Early Childhood Education, graduating in 2013 from the University of Toledo along with her husband Ryan. She owned and operated Live, Laugh and Learn Daycare in Monroe. She enjoyed woodworking, crafting and knitting to name just a few of her many artistic talents. Her creative abilities inspired her to open another business, VanSlam's Unique Creations. Other hobbies included kayaking, playing volleyball and softball, yoga and reiki, and world traveling with her husband.
Jamie leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Ryan; parents, Jim and Charlene Long of Monroe; several in-laws, and many friends. She was loved by all who knew her.
Jamie was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, William and Marjorie Best, paternal grandparents, James and Julia Long, Sr., and two angel babies.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to the family to benefit a private cause.
Published in Monroe News on Feb. 9, 2019