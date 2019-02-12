|
Services have been set for Joan Marie Cawood, 66, of Dundee, who died peacefully Saturday evening at home surrounded by her family.
Services will be held at Rupp Funeral Home in Monroe on Friday. Viewing will start at 11 a.m. with the service at 1 p.m. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Park, LaSalle, immediately following the services.
Born on August 31, 1952, in Detroit, Joan was the daughter of Stewart Bache Elliott and the late Mary Ethel Elliott. Sister to Debra Lynn Elliott and the late Sharon Kay (Dave) Sieradzki.
Throughout her life, Joan worked as a licensed practical nurse, a Contempo Fashions jewelry home sales consultant, a Home Interiors and Gifts home sales consultant, and a product specialist for Cabelas. She loved helping people any way she could and retired due to the early onset of Alzheimer's Disease in 2009.
Devoted Wife of 38 years to Jack Keith Cawood. Loving mother to three children Michele Lee Cawood, Christine Marie (Greg) Cawood, and Jack Stewart (Chelsea) Cawood. Beloved grandmother to Archer Kenneth Cawood and Dexter Stewart Cawood.
She lived an amazing life full of fun and adventures and will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
Published in Monroe News on Feb. 12, 2019