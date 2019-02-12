Home

Rupp Funeral Home Inc
2345 S Custer Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
(734) 241-9300
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Roselawn Memorial Park
LaSalle, MI
View Map

Joan Marie Cawood


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joan Marie Cawood Obituary
Services have been set for Joan Marie Cawood, 66, of Dundee, who died peacefully Saturday evening at home surrounded by her family.
Services will be held at Rupp Funeral Home in Monroe on Friday. Viewing will start at 11 a.m. with the service at 1 p.m. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Park, LaSalle, immediately following the services.
Born on August 31, 1952, in Detroit, Joan was the daughter of Stewart Bache Elliott and the late Mary Ethel Elliott. Sister to Debra Lynn Elliott and the late Sharon Kay (Dave) Sieradzki.
Throughout her life, Joan worked as a licensed practical nurse, a Contempo Fashions jewelry home sales consultant, a Home Interiors and Gifts home sales consultant, and a product specialist for Cabelas. She loved helping people any way she could and retired due to the early onset of Alzheimer's Disease in 2009.
Devoted Wife of 38 years to Jack Keith Cawood. Loving mother to three children Michele Lee Cawood, Christine Marie (Greg) Cawood, and Jack Stewart (Chelsea) Cawood. Beloved grandmother to Archer Kenneth Cawood and Dexter Stewart Cawood.
She lived an amazing life full of fun and adventures and will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Online condolences to the family may be sent through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Monroe News on Feb. 12, 2019
