|
|
John K. Rawlings Sr., 84, of Temperance, MI, died Wednesday, February 6, 2019, in Aspen Grove Assisted Living. Born November 22, 1934, in Holland, Ohio, he was the son of Kenneth and Flora (Danner) Rawlings. He married Florence Theiss on May 15, 1954. She preceded him in death on March 7, 2001. John served in the U.S. Army and Reserves for over 20 years. He enjoyed genealogy, puzzles and puttering around his home.
He is survived by his loving children, John (Lois) Rawlings, Carl (Cecilia) Rawlings, Kenneth (Maryanne) Rawlings, Kevin Rawlings (Louise Griffin), Sandra (Gordon) Dunley, Brenda (Kent) Scholl and Susan (Rolland) Brown; grandchildren, Tiffany, Matthew, Megan, Jon, Paige, Sarah, Abigail, Lisa, Lorena, Gil and 8 great grandchildren. John was also preceded in death by 9 brothers and sisters; 8 grandchildren, Jennifer Lynn and Michael John.
Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m., Sunday, February 10, 2019, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI, where funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, February 11, 2019. Interment will follow at Historic Woodlawn Cemetery, Toledo, Ohio. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
Published in Monroe News on Feb. 7, 2019