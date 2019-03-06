|
|
Joseph (Joe) Lee Forrester, born on the 21st of January 1929, in Litchfield, IL, age 90, of Saline, Michigan, passed away peacefully in his home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at 9:34 a.m. He endured a long and courageous battle with Parkinson's.
Joe was the son of Harry Dean and Mary Josephine Conway Forrester and the brother to the late Harry Conway Forrester and his sister Jean Horthempke. He was also preceded in death by his grandson Shawn Osborne. Joe was honorably discharged from the United States Marine Corp after serving our country from 1950 to 1953. He attended Eastern Illinois University from 1953 to 1956 graduating with a Bachelor's degree and received a Master's in Business Administration in 1959 from Eastern Michigan University.
Joe married his college sweetheart and love of his life, Patricia (Pat) A. Cannon in 1954. Together they raised Krista Osborne, Saudi Arabia; Joseph M. Forrester (Bonnie), Colorado; Kevin Thew Forrester (Rïse), Michigan; John Forrester (Debbie), Virginia; Keith Forrester (Lena), Washington; Doug Arnold (Jeanne), California; and Jodi Forrester, Michigan. Joe and Pat have 15 grandchildren; Kara, Forrest, Joe (Hillary), Jared, Miriam, Liam, Dawn (Lamont), Vernon Joseph, Sara (Andrew), Nicholas, Zackery, Madison, Trevor (Allison), Connor, and Sophia and four great-grandchildren Dillon, Desireé, Riley and Ava. Both Joe and Pat were dedicated educators, Joe retiring from Ypsilanti High School and Pat from Saline Area Schools. They have been active members of St. Andrews Catholic Church of Saline, MI, since 1970.
A Mass of the Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Saline. Military Honors will be provided under the auspices of the Washtenaw County Veterans Honor Guard. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019, from 3:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline with a Rosary Service to be held at 7:00 P.M. Visitation will also be held at the church on Saturday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service at 11:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers a memorial gift or contribution can be sent to the following: St. Joseph's Indian School, P.O. Box 326, Chamberlain, SD 57326 give.stjo.org/Donate? EWTN (Eternal World Television Network) 5817 Old Leeds Road Irondale, AL 35210-9948 ewtn.com/donation-wyd-coverage/index.asp
Our Lady of Victory Homes of Charity, 780 Ridge Road,Lackawana, NY 14218-1902 https://www.homesofcharity.org/ Envelopes will be available at the funeral home and the church. To sign Joe's guestbook or to leave a memory, please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.
Published in Monroe News on Mar. 6, 2019