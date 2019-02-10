|
Laura Jean Wickenheiser, age 63, of Monroe, Michigan, passed away peacefully on February 8, 2019. Private services have been rendered.
Laura was born on November 6, 1955, in Long Beach, CA, to Kyle and Anita (VanDorn) Olsen. She graduated from Long Beach Poly High School, attended Long Beach City College and continued her higher education at Colorado University in Boulder, CO.
As a career caregiver, Laura was a blessing for the developmentally disabled, physically handicapped and elderly clients in her care. Her kindness and concern for others was remarkable.
She married the love of her life David Wickenheiser October 22, 1983, in Longmont, CO. Laura was vibrant and fun loving and had a great sense of humor. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed outdoor activities like hiking, camping in the Rocky Mountains and spending time at the beach. Laura loved music and danced with an enthusiasm that encouraged others to get up and dance.
Laura also loved animals and her pets. Injured and elderly animals gravitated to her and she would take them in and give them the help they needed.
Laura loved to spend time with her family and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Laura is survived by her husband of 36 years, David Wickenheiser, her children; Eric Wickenheiser and Sara Wickenheiser, her step daughter, Elizabeth (Tom) Okite, her brother Larry Olsen, her mother in law Ellen Wickenheiser, 4 brother in laws, 7 sister in laws and 4 step grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorials may be made to the trust fund at Monroe Bank and Trust. Contact Wesley Bennett, Branch Manager at the 1204 North Monroe Branch, 734-242-9166, [email protected].
Published in Monroe News on Feb. 10, 2019