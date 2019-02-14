|
|
Lillie A. Schroeder, age 100, of Monroe, passed away February 12, 2019 at Wellspring Lutheran Home.
She was born September 16, 1918 in Monroe, MI to the late Adam and Elizabeth (Savage) Disney. She married Louis Schroeder on April 18, 1939 in Monroe. They celebrated 63 years of marriage together. Sadly, he passed away in August of 2002. Lillie was a traditionalist and a wonderful homemaker. She was a life time member of the Monroe Boat Club and the Monroe Rod and Gun Club's Women Auxiliaries. Lillie co-owned and operated, until the late 1950s, Monroe Cement Products with her husband. In her spare time, she enjoyed arts and crafts.
Lillie leaves behind four children: George (Mary) Schroeder of Blythewood, SC, Susan Schroeder of Monroe, Thomas (Andrea) Schroeder of Ida, and Mary (Keith) Gerweck of Monroe; six grandchildren: Sarah Gerweck, William Portteus, Michael Portteus, Steven Portteus, Theresa Pauley, and Jennifer Rodriguez; as well as 15 great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, Lillie was preceded in death by a daughter: JoAnn Portteus; three brothers: George, Edwin, and Robert Disney; one sister: Florence Duvall; and a grandson: David Portteus.
The family wants to thank Wellspring Lutheran Home for their excellent care. Private services will be rendered at a later date. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home, Inc.
In accordance with her wishes, memorial contributions can be made to the . Online condolences to the family may be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Monroe News on Feb. 14, 2019