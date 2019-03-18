|
|
Lisa Ann Monaghan (Pachelieff), 53 years, of Ida, MI, died Friday March 15, 2019, in The University of Michigan Hospital, Ann Arbor, MI.
Friends may call at the Capaul Funeral Home, Ida, MI, Tuesday, March 19, 2019, from 2-8 PM. There will be a service on Wednesday March 20, 2019, at 11 AM at the Capaul Funeral Home, Ida, MI. Pastor Ted Kerr III of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Ida, MI. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Park, LaSalle, MI.
Born March 30, 1965, in Toledo, Ohio, Lisa was the daughter of Thomas and Georgia (Skaff) Pachelieff Jr. She graduated from Northwood High School in 1983. She earned her Bachelor's Degree from Spring Arbor University, MI. She married Michael Monaghan on July 14, 1995, in Ida, MI. Lisa worked for Vision MRI, Sylvania, from 1997-2006 and then Newark Knight Frank at GM Powertrain Plant, Toledo, OH, from 2007-2018. Lisa loved to donate to various charities, scrap booking, traveling especially to Disney and reading.
Survivors include her husband, Michael; father, Thomas Pachelieff Jr.; parents-in-law, Harold and Joyce Monaghan; a son, Brian (Rachel) Monaghan; a daughter, Kelly Monaghan; sisters, Carrie Jaquay and Caryn Pachelieff and grandchildren, Riley, Fiona and Zoe. She was preceded in death by her mom, Georgia, and grandparents George and Jean Skaff.
