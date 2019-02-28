|
|
Lisa Kaye Doyle (Gaertner), 59 yrs, of Dundee, MI, formerly of Petersburg, MI, died Tuesday February 26, 2019, in St. Anne's Hospital, Toledo, OH.
Friends may call at the Capaul Funeral Home, Ida, MI, Friday March 1, 2019, from 2-8 PM. She will lie in state on Saturday March 2, 2019, from 10 AM until the services at 11 AM at St. John's Lutheran Church, Dundee, MI. Pastor Jennifer Kiefer will officiate. Cremation will occur after and a private burial of cremains will take place at Pleasant View Cemetery, Petersburg, MI, at a later date.
Born December 6, 1959, in Toledo, OH, Lisa was the daughter of Leroy and Katherin (Judit) Gaertner. She married Timothy Colin Doyle on August 16, 1986, in St. John's Lutheran Church, Dundee, MI.
She was a business owner for Gaertner's, Petersburg, MI and later a cashier for Summerfield Market for 3 years retiring in 2015 due to her health.
She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Dundee, MI and loved reading, crocheting, vacationing, cook-outs, NASCAR and baking.
Survivors include: her husband of 37 years, Tim; mother, Katherin; sons, Trevor Karl and Mykel (Andrea) Doyle; a daughter, April (Keith) Kulczyk; sisters, Karen Breitner, Lori Himburg and grandchildren, Kameron and Kalvin Kulczyk.
She was preceded in death by her father and a grandson, Karter Kulczyk.
