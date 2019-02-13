|
|
Mable Marie Skillman (Poggemoeller), 92 yrs, of Petersburg, MI, formerly of Centralia, IL, died Sunday February 10, 2019, in her home under the care of Great Lakes Hospice. Friends may call at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Petersburg, MI, Saturday February 16, 2019, from 10 a.m. until the services at 1 p.m. Pastor Mark Flory will officiate. Burial will take place at a later date in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Hoyleton, IL.
Born August 5, 1926, in Centralia, IL. Mable was the daughter of Fred and Emma (Adlay) Poggemoeller. She attended Centralia Grade School then earning her GED from MCCC in 1984. She married William Charles Skillman in Hoyleton, IL, on July 4, 1948. William died June 11, 2005.She worked for Ziegler Manufacturing, Joliet Arsenal, Sunbeam Corporation, GM Fisher Body, Lay-Z-Boy retiring in 1979. She was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church and was in the Altars Guild. She loved flying and gardening.
Survivors include: grandchildren, Benjamin (Kelly) Breitner; great-grandchild, Bailey Breitner and an identical twin sister, Mildred (Eldor) Kasten. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter, Charlotte Skillman, brother, Raymond Poggemoeller and sisters, Irene Poggemoeller and Selma (Ralph) Koelling.
Memorial contributions can be made to: St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Petersburg, MI.
To send the family condolences please go online to: www.capaulfuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News on Feb. 13, 2019