|
|
Madeline M. Burnard, age 85 of Monroe, passed away the morning of Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at Fountain View of Monroe.
Madeline was born August 11, 1933, in Monroe, MI to the late Alard and Mathilda (D'Haene) Verhaeghe. On October 2, 1954, at St. Mary's Catholic Church she married Frederick G. Burnard, who sadly predeceased her on July 10, 1999.
Madeline attended St. Mary Academy, graduating in 1951. She remained a proud member of St. Mary's Catholic Church throughout her life. Upon graduating from St. Mary Academy, she went on to attend St. Vincent School of Nursing, becoming an RN in 1954. Madeline worked at Mercy Memorial Hospital as an RN for 34 years, before retiring in 1988. Madeline loved spending time with her family, especially her dear grandchildren.
To cherish her memory, Madeline leaves her two sons: Daniel (Brenda) Burnard of Ortonville, MI and Charles (Karen) Burnard of Monroe, MI; one daughter, Christine Curtis of Monroe, MI; one sister, Mary Vail of Monroe, MI; eight grandchildren: Aaron Burnard, Nicholas (Alexis) Burnard, Andrew (Heather) Burnard, Matthew Burnard, Jacob Burnard, Kellie (Mike) Taglione, Madeline Bollenberg, and Abigail (Jeremy) Kratt; and ten great-grandchildren.
Along with her husband and parents, Madeline was preceded in death by brother in law, Larry Vail, son in law, Jeff Bollenberg, and daughter, Jane Bollenberg.
Family and friends may visit on Sunday March 3, 2019 from 3 p.m.-7 p.m. at Rupp Funeral Home. Madeline will lie in state at 9:30 a.m. on Monday March 4, 2019, at St. Mary Catholic Church, where a funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Father David Burgard will officiate. Burial will immediately follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Monroe.
Anyone wishing to make a memorial contribution in Madeline's honor are asked to please consider Hospice of Northwest Ohio. The family would also like to extend a special "Thank You" to Fountain View of Monroe for their kind and compassionate care.
Online condolences to the family may be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Monroe News on Mar. 1, 2019