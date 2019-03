Services The Martenson Funeral Home - Ford Chapel Ford Chapel Rockwood , MI 48173 (734) 379-9311 Calling hours 3:00 PM - 8:00 PM The Martenson Funeral Home - Ford Chapel Ford Chapel Rockwood , MI 48173 View Map Rosary 7:00 PM The Martenson Funeral Home - Ford Chapel Ford Chapel Rockwood , MI 48173 View Map Lying in State 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM St. Charles Catholic Church. Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St. Charles Catholic Church Mike Craanen

1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Mike Craanen, age 83, of Newport, passed away, Friday, March 1, 2019, in his home.

Born September 16, 1934, in Wyandotte, Mike was the son of Gerald and Catherine (Doctor) Craanen. He faithfully served our country in the United States Army. He then married the love of his life, Brenda Huff, on June 6, 1959. Mike worked as a Bricklayer at McLouth Steel for over 32 years, retiring in 1983. He was a member of the Steelworkers Union and had served as the Union Steward. He also was a faithful member of St. Charles Catholic Church. Mike always had a story to tell and was a huge jokester, he was always there for his family and would give the shirt off his back. His children never did without, and he taught them the value of hard work. Mike enjoyed working on cars and deer hunting, but his most treasured times were those spent with his family.

Mike leaves to cherish his memory, Brenda, his wife of the past 59 years; children: Geraldine (John) Ash of Monroe, Carol (Kevin) Dikowski of Newport, Michael (Carmen) Craanen of Monroe, Bill Craanen of Newport, Don Craanen of Melbourne, Florida and Joe (Michelle) Craanen of Monroe; Grandchildren: John Ash, Christopher Ash, Chelsea Dikowski, Zachary Dikowski, Michael Craanen, Kensley Craanen-Hansen, Katie Craanen, Joseph Craanen and Morgan Bogdanski-Craanen; a great granddaughter Delaney Craanen; as well as a sister Geraldine Craanen. Sadly, he was preceded in death by his parents and five brothers: Richard Craanen, Robert Craanen, Tom Craanen, Norm Craanen and Jake Craanen.

A celebration of Mike's life has been planned under the direction of the Ford Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 23620 N. Huron River Dr., Rockwood. Friends may call Monday from 3pm until 8pm at the funeral home. There will be a rosary service at 7pm. Funeral service will be Tuesday. He will lie in state from 10 am until a Mass of Resurrection at 11am from St. Charles Catholic Church. Fr. Henry Rebello, pastor of the church, will officiate. Burial will take place in Michigan Memorial Park Cemetery with Military Honors by the Downriver Veterans Honor Guard.

Memorial contributions in honor of Mike may be made to the at www.woundedwarriorproject.org. For more information, to send a floral arrangement or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.allore.com. Published in Monroe News on Mar. 3, 2019