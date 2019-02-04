|
|
Orville Glenn Wenrick, 79 yrs, of Monroe, MI, died Sunday February 3, 2019, in his residence under the care of ProMedica Hospice. Friends may call at the Capaul Funeral Home, Ida, MI, Wednesday February 6, 2019, from 2-8 PM. He will lie in state at St. Gabriel's Catholic Parish, St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Ida, MI, Thursday February 7, 2019, from 10 AM until the services at 11 AM. Fr. Don Geyman of St. Francis of Assisi, Traverse City, MI, will officiate. Burial will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Ida, MI.
Born June 23, 1939, he was the son of Glenn and Della (Remien) Wenrick. He graduated from Monroe High School in 1959 where he ran cross country. Orville joined the U.S. Army 1957-1960 where his position was a radar & radio teletype repairman. He married Shirley Geyman on August 10, 1963, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Ida, MI. When he left the Army, he worked at Gould National Battery as a lab technician and Zorns Garage in Monroe as a parts clerk and mechanic. He hired in at General Motors Willow Run plant from 1961-1992 as a Quality Control Supervisor. After retirement from General, Motors Orville joined Gerweck Real Estate as a Licensed Realtor.
Orville was an active member at St. Gabriel Catholic Parish (St. Joseph Catholic Church) Ida. He was very active in the church choir, Knights of Columbus, Catholic War Vets, Fish Fry Dinners, God Works, and the Funeral Luncheon Committee.
To Cherish Orville's memory, he leaves behind the love of his life, his wife, Shirley (Geyman) Wenrick. His son Anthony (Jacquelyn) Wenrick, daughter Angela (Paul) Gerweck. His sister Erma (Dennis) Peters and brother Olin (Hope) Wenrick.
Orville had a unique and special bond with his grandchildren, making up silly rhymes and song lyrics to make them laugh. He will be missed by Nikki (Trent) Benzo, Lucas, Olivia, and Blake Gerweck, Stephanie (Cody) Krause his Great Grandson, Alex Krause, and his four-legged pal, Bella.
Orville is preceeded in death by his parents Glenn and Della (Remien) Wenrick, his brother Clyde Wenrick who was killed while in service with the U.S. Army, and an infant baby brother.
Orville will be missed by many nieces, nephews, neighbors, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Gabriel Parish in Ida.
To send the family condolences please go online to: www.capaulfuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News on Feb. 4, 2019