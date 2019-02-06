|
Oscar Hinojosa Jimenez was born on January 9, 1953, in Detroit, Michigan. He was one of four children born from the union of Jose Jimenez and the late Maria (Hinojosa) Jimenez. Oscar attended Western High School.
Oscar wasn't afraid of hard work and he was employed in many capacities throughout his life to support himself. For several years he worked at Chrysler at the assembly plant. He had also labored as a painter completing many homes and businesses. Most recently Oscar worked as a repairman for Mr. Moore's Tires until taking a medical retirement in 2018.
Oscar enjoyed the simple things in life. He was a homebody for the most part expanding his knowledge by reading books. He also entertained himself with his collection of novels and comics. He also enjoyed keeping up with his favorite television shows and the latest movies. When he did get out, Oscar enjoyed spending time and conversing with family and friends. He enjoyed the great outdoors and especially fishing.
Oscar was a genuine person with an infectious smile. His kindness towards others and his easy-going style made him a pleasure to be around, and he certainly made friends wherever he went. He was generous with all that he had and willing to help others in need.
Oscar Hinojosa Jimenez, age 66, of Monroe, passed away at 3:35 p.m. on Friday, February 1, 2019, at The Oasis of Monroe Rehabilitation and Healthcare. In addition to his mother on February 23, 2017, Oscar's passing was preceded by a niece: Erica Bernardine.
To cherish his memory, Oscar leaves his father: Jose Jimenez of Monroe; two brothers: Jose Jimenez Jr. of Farmington Hills and Hector Jimenez of Louisville, Kentucky; one sister: Maria (Orville) Johnson of Newport; nieces and nephews: Jamie Johnson, Tina (Nick) Kannawin, Jessica (Greg) Russman, Jason Hatcher and Justin (Tonia) Jimenez; great nieces and nephews: Matthew Medgesy, Ray Arocho, Drew Hatcher, Ashlyn Kannawin, Tristan Kannawin, Alexis Jimenez, Brendan, Justin Jr (Destiney), Julianna and Selena Russman; and great-great nieces and nephews: Giovanni Processi, Justin III, and Julian.
No public services are planned. Arrangements have been entrusted to Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe; 2442 North Monroe Street, (734) 384-5185.
Published in Monroe News on Feb. 6, 2019