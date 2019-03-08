|
|
Paul A. Greer, age 91, of Green Bay, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at St. Vincent Hospital.
He was born on December 10, 1927 in Monroe, Michigan, to the late John and Almeda (Brooks) Greer.
On October 28, 1949, he married Mary Lou Kemmerling at Trinity Lutheran Church in Monroe, Michigan. She preceded him in death on January 27, 2018.
Paul served in the United States Army during WWII, stationed in Japan with the Occupation Forces.
He enjoyed hunting and fishing, taking many trips to Canada with his sons and grandsons fishing and to Montana, hunting deer and antelope. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed going to the cottage up north.
Paul was a member of the Pine Snakes Poker Club as well as a former coach of Green Bay East Legion Baseball. He was very active in Kiwanis, becoming the Vice President of the Northern Wisconsin/Upper Peninsula district.
He is survived by his children: Bill (Sally) Greer, South Beloit, IL and John Greer, Leeds, AL; his grandchildren, Ryan Greer, Jeff (Tracy) Magnuson, Jennifer (Matt) O'Banion and Pamela (Shawn) Welte; his great-grandchildren: Paige Welte, Anthony Plankey, Hannah Welte, Hunter Greer, Shadyn Welte, Hudsen Greer, Ashton O'Banion, Easton Welte, Piper O'Banion, Marin O'Banion and Madelyn Magnuson. Paul is further survived by his sister-in-law, Marilyn Kemmerling as well as nieces, nephews and many special friends.
Preceding Paul in death are his parents; his loving wife, Mary Lou; sister, Mary Ruth (Walter) DuMoulin; and brother-in-law, Bliss Kemmerling Jr.
Family and friends may visit at Faith Lutheran Church, 2335 S. Webster Ave., Green Bay, on Monday, March 11, 2019, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Joshua Errer officiating. Burial will take place in Roselawn Cemetery, Monroe, Michigan. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family.
Online condolences may be offered at www.cotterfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donation can be made to Faith Lutheran Church.
Published in Monroe News on Mar. 8, 2019