Paul V. VanDemark, age 91, of Sylvania, OH passed away the afternoon of February 7, 2019, at the Hospice of Northwest Ohio facility in Toledo, OH.
Paul was born May 23, 1927, in Columbus Grove, OH to the late David and Alma (Basinger) VanDemark. Upon graduating high school, he enrolled at Bowling Green State University. Paul went on to proudly serve his country in the United States Army. On May 29, 1950 in Indiana, Paul married the love of his life, Rita Monaghan.
Paul and Rita were members of a square dance club for many years. Paul retired from the UA Plumber and Pipefitters Union Local 671 in 1988. He served as an Usher at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church for many years before moving to Anna Maria Island, FL in 1995 to enjoy retirement living. While in Florida, Paul attended St. Bernard's Catholic Church in Holmes Beach. Paul returned to Toledo, OH, in 2015.
To cherish his memory, Paul leaves his loving wife, Rita; two children: Dennis VanDemark of Monroe, MI and Jeffrey (Jackie) VanDemark of Monroe, MI; son in law, Patrick (Paula) Patterson of Zephyrhills, FL; brother, William VanDemark of Cincinnati, OH; nine grandchildren: Troy (Kristen) Payment, Timothy (Allison) Payment, Tara (Ryan Adair) Patterson, David (Erin) VanDemark, Chad (Jenny) VanDemark, Stacie (Christopher) Adams, Justin (Rebecca) VanDemark, Jonathon VanDemark, and Jennifer (Joshua) Diroff; twelve great grandchildren: Jaydon Payment, Carson Payment, John Patrick Payment, Reilly Payment, Evan Payment, Derek VanDemark, Samantha VanDemark, Amanda (Nick) Garn, Brandon Ford, Kensleigh Adams, Liam Adams, and Charlotte VanDemark.
Along with his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his daughter, Paula Patterson, his sister, Ruth Neeper, and brother in law, William Neeper; and 4 little angels who survived for a short time.
Family and friends may visit from 1-7 p.m. at Rupp Funeral Home on Sunday February 10, 2019. Paul will lie in-state at 10 a.m. on Monday, February 11, 2019, at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, where a funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m., Father Ron Olszewski will officiate. Burial will immediately follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Anyone wishing to make a memorial contribution in Paul's honor are asked to please consider Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
Published in Monroe News on Feb. 9, 2019