Reno Stanley Taylor, age 77, of Monroe, went to be with his Lord after a hard-fought battle with esophageal cancer on February 5, 2019.
Reno was born December 28, 1941, in Middlesboro, Kentucky. He was one of ten children born from the union of the late Roy Taylor and the late Georgia (Turner) Taylor. After the passing of his father, Edward Connolly married Georgia and provided for the family as his own.
Reno spent most of his life in Monroe. In the early 1960s, he served as a United States Marine stationed in Alaska and proudly served his country until he was honorably discharged. He led an active life and enjoyed baseball, bowling and playing golf. He was employed by the Laborer's Local 465 working many years in construction prior to his retirement. He was extremely proud of his musical heritage. Reno's mother, Georgia Bell Turner, recorded "Rising Sun Blue's" in 1937 in Middlesboro, Kentucky. The song would later become a 1960s anthem known as "The House of the Rising Sun".
He leaves to cherish his memory one daughter: Lara (Nicholas) Balovich of Virginia Beach, Virginia; two Granddaughters: Taylor Balovich and Kaitlyn Balovich; two sisters: W. Faye (Jerry) Stromberger of Monroe and Brenda (Douglas) Stowell of Dundee; one brother: Robert (Janet) Taylor of Palm Bay, Florida; many nieces and nephews; and a close friend George Widby of Newport. His passing was preceded by his parents and stepfather; four brothers: Gillis, Roy "Whitey", Richard, and Ronald; three sisters: Elizabeth, Barbara (Taylor) Wilson and A. Joyce (Taylor) Proskie; and a niece: Angela Dawn Farris.
Friends may gather on Monday, February 11, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. until a Memorial Service and Celebration of His Life at 6:00 p.m. at Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe, 2442 North Monroe Street, (734) 384-5185 to be officiated by Pastor Mark Witte from Grace Lutheran Church in Monroe.
Published in Monroe News on Feb. 8, 2019