Rupp Funeral Home Inc
2345 S Custer Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
(734) 241-9300
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Rickey Edward Revels


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rickey Edward Revels Obituary
Rickey Edward Revels, age 67 of Morristown, TN, formerly of Monroe, died at Fort Sanders Hospital in Knoxville, TN on Tuesday, February 5, 2019.
Family and friends may visit from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, and 11 a.m. until time of service at 2 p.m. Saturday at Rupp Funeral Home. Rev. Roy Southerland will officiate. Cremation will follow in accordance with his wishes.
Born November 16, 1951 in Monroe, Rickey was the son of the late George and Ida (Ayers) Revels. His hobbies included his employed at Stoneco as a heavy equipment operator, hanging with the guys at the coffee shop, riding his motorcycle, and being with family, especially his "grandbabies".
Rickey is survived by a son, Beau Knapp of Toledo; two daughters, Tonya Revels of Morristown, TN and Alleana Bennett of Monroe; sister, Shirley Keck of Orlando, FL; his three grandbabies: Maya Montague, Malik Montague, and Damon Knapp; sister-in-law, Janice Hensley of Morristown, TN; several nieces and nephews; and his beloved pet dog, Osiris.
In addition to his parents, Rickey was also preceded in death by a brother, Doug Hensley; brother-in-law, Roscoe Keck; and a nephew, Mark.
Memorial donations are suggested to the family.
