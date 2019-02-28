Services Martenson Family of Funeral Homes Allore Chapel 203 East Elm Ave. Monroe , MI 48162 (734) 241-5225 Calling hours 1:00 PM - 9:00 PM Martenson Family of Funeral Homes Allore Chapel 203 East Elm Ave. Monroe , MI 48162 View Map Rosary 7:00 PM Martenson Family of Funeral Homes Allore Chapel 203 East Elm Ave. Monroe , MI 48162 View Map Lying in State 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM St. Anne Catholic Church Service 11:00 AM St. Anne Catholic Church Robert "Bob" Alexsandrowski

1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Robert "Bob" Alexsandrowski, age 84, of Newport, husband of Sharon Nichols, passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital.

Born February 17, 1935, in Wyandotte, Bob was the son of Stanley and Mary (Horaszewski) Alexsandrowski. He was married to Patricia Wolske in 1956. Sadly she preceded him in death March 9, 2001. He then married Sharon Nichols, September 21, 2012.

Bob was a Machinist for Manahan Bronze until their closing. He then worked 25 years for Ford Motor Company, retiring in 1997.

Bob enjoyed golfing, playing cards, dancing and at one time taught ice skating. He also was a member of the Knights of Columbus-Jones Council in Lincoln Park.

Bob leaves to cherish his memory, Sharon, his wife of the past 6 years; his children: Robert (Christine) Alexandrowski of Michigan Center, Mark (Pamela) Alexsandrowski of Memphis, Michigan and Denise (Kit) Keil of Grand Rapids; grandchildren: Jennifer (Timothy) Todd, Amanda (Kevin Smith) Alexandrowski, Anthony Alexsandrowski, Daniel (Shelby) Alexsandrowski, Megan Alexsandrowski and Kyle Alexsandrowski; great grandchildren: William Todd and Andrew Todd; step-children: Jodi (Daniel) Torrez of Atlanta, Georgia, James Nichols of Monroe and John Nichols of Carleton; step grandchildren: Jace Hamblin, Ellie Nichols, Clara Torrez, Corey (Melissa) Keil, Casey (Lindsey) Keil, Mitchell Keil, Brady Keil and Dylan Keil; step-greatgrandchildren: Hannah Keil and Clare Keil; as well as his siblings: Dolores "Doll" Hebda of Houghton Lake, Gerald Alexanders of Wyandotte and Kathy (Michael) Zienert of Pinconning.

In addition to his first wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a brother Ronald Alexsandrowski.

A celebration of Bob's life is taking place under the direction of the Allore Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes. Friends may call Friday from 1 p.m. until 9 p.m at the funeral home, 203 E. Elm Ave., with a Rosary service at 7 p.m. The funeral will be Saturday. He will lie in state from 10am until a Mass of Resurrection at 11 a.m. from St. Anne Catholic Church. Fr. Henry Rebello, pastor of the church, will officiate. Entombment will take place in Michigan Memorial Park.

For more information, to send a floral arrangement, or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.allore.com. Published in Monroe News on Feb. 28, 2019