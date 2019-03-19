|
|
Robert "Bobby" James Eastes was born on November 21, 1968, in Monroe. He was one of two children born from the union of the late James Thomas Eastes and the late Terrill "Terri" (Mason) Eastes.
Bobby attended Jefferson High School graduating with the Class of 1987.
Bobby worked as a sanitation worker for Waste Management for over 25 years. There isn't anything that he couldn't do or wouldn't do for his family. Bobby's nieces and his fiancée's son were his life. He was always there for them, providing a guiding hand and attending all of their events. Bobby also enjoyed spending time with his two best friends; a friendship dating back to their teenager years; but thought of them as brothers. The three were inseparable, deer hunting in Hillsdale County, fishing, and spending time together whenever possible. Bobby also loved playing video games, listening to music of all genres and working on cars. There isn't anything he couldn't fix.
Bobby was reserved, kind and cared deeply for those around him. A devoted son, he cared for his mother before her passing earlier this year. He also loved animals and had five dogs, five cats and numerous chickens. Bobby will be remembered most by his family for his smile that would always light up any room.
Robert "Bobby" Eastes, age 50, of Petersburg, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019.
In addition to his parents, his passing is preceded by his parents; and his sister: Kerrie Sue Eastes.
To cherish his memory, he leaves his fiancée: Michele Devory of Petersburg; her son: Joseph Devory, whom was like a son to him; his aunts: Susan (John) Lynn Clark and Barbara (Tom) Haddix both of Monroe, JoAnne (Jim) Wozniak of Toledo; his uncles: Dennis (Connie) Mason of Carleton, Frank Wesley (Jackie) Mason of Plymouth and Ben (Noreen) Mason of Monroe; his nieces: KaraLynn (Matt) Mozingo of Petersburg, Hannah Rogge of Yipsilanti, Makayla Eastes of Monroe, Morgan Maenle of Peru, Indiana; his great nieces: Maleyah Bailey, Catalia Mozingo, SheaLynn Carter; his great nephew; Dominic Mozingo; two best friends; Ronnie Evoe and Boo Evoe, as well as numerous other relatives and friends.
Friends may gather on Thursday, March 21 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe, 2442 North Monroe Street (734) 384-5185. A Celebration of His Life will take place on Friday, March 22 at 11:00 a.m. also at Merkle's with Deacon Ken Trabbic officiating. Procession will follow to St. Joseph Cemetery for interment.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the family to assist with funeral arrangements. Online guests may visit www.merklefs.com.
Published in Monroe News on Mar. 19, 2019