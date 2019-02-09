Home

Robert Kenneth Nelson


1930 - 2019
Robert Kenneth Nelson Obituary
Robert Kenneth Nelson passed away peacefully in Dallas, TX on January 25. 2019. He was born in Detroit, Michigan on June 26, 1930.
He is survived by his son, Mark Nelson, his daughter, Holly Hurley, sister Shirley Nietubicz and her husband Phil and 4 grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. He will be missed greatly and we know he is in heaven.
Donations in his honor may be sent to the Parkinson's Project in Richardson,TX. He will be buried at the Dallas-Fort Worth National VA Cemetery.
Published in Monroe News on Feb. 9, 2019
