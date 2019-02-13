|
|
Rollin Orville Payne, age 76, of Livonia, Michigan and formerly of Monroe, Michigan died Saturday, February 9, 2019 at St. Jude Nursing Home.
Mr. Payne was born on March 2, 1942 in Monroe, Michigan to Paul M. and Carrie Mae (Reece) Payne. He was a graduate of Monroe High School and had been employed as a laborer at the local paper mill. During the Vietnam War, Rollin served in the United States Army.
He is survived by several nieces and nephews.
He is proceeded in death by sisters, Shirley Dykus, Betty Morris, Della Payne and Marian Wallace; and brothers, Raymond Payne, William Payne, Lawrence Payne, Glenn Payne and Paul "Peanut" Payne.
A graveside funeral service to celebrate the gift of his life and honor his military service will be held at Ft. Custer National Cemetery, Augusta, Michigan on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 2:00 PM. Military honors will be provided by the United States Army Honor Guard and the Fort Custer National Cemetery Honor Guard.
To leave a personal message and sign the online guest book, please visit www.kempffuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are by the Kempf Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services in Marshall, Michigan.
Published in Monroe News on Feb. 13, 2019