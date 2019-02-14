|
Ronald F. Bergmooser, age 84, of Carleton, passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, at Immaculate Heart of Mary in Monroe, Michigan.
Born on February 16, 1934, in Carleton, Michigan, he was the son of Arthur and Viola (Blanchett) Bergmooser. On September 27, 1958, he married Linda Malvitz in St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Carleton, MI.
Ronald served in the Marines from 1954 to 1956.
He was employed with DTE Energy as a Turbine Engine Foreman for 42 years until retiring in 1994.
Ronald was a member of Divine Grace Catholic Church, the Men's Club at church and the Carleton Sportmans Club. He enjoyed doing small engine repair, hunting, fishing, traveling and gardening.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Robert and David.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Bergmooser of Carleton; daughter, Susan Bergmooser of Carleton, brothers Richard Bergmooser of Romulus, Gary (Paulette) Bergmooser of Carleton, Glenn Bergmooser of Coldwater, Ray (Carolyn) Bergmooser of Carleton and a sister, Bonita Chinavare of FL. many nephew and nieces.
Friends may visit in the Arthur Bobcean Funeral Home, Carleton Chapel, on Friday, February 15, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be held at Divine Grace Catholic Church on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Father Robert Nalley will officiate the service. Burial will be in St. Patrick Cemetery, Carleton, Michigan.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the family.
Condolences at www.arthurbobcean.com.
Published in Monroe News on Feb. 14, 2019