|
|
Ronald Lee "Crab" Crabtree was born on December 30, 1942, in Massillon, Ohio. He was one of two sons born to the late Virgil B. Crabtree and the late Maxine Klein. Ronald graduated from Monroe High School in 1961. He served his country honorably as a member of the United States Navy attaining the rank of Machinist Mate Second Class from June 1961 to July 1965 and reserves through June 1967.
He married his high school sweetheart, Linda Richardson, on August 4, 1962. From this union came the birth of two daughters. Ronald worked thirty-two years at Ford Motor Company and Visteon Corporation. His accomplishments included Tool and Diemaker Journeyman, Tool Room Supervisor at the Glass Technical Center and Prototype and Tool Project Supervisor for the OEM Engineering Department. He retired in 2001.
Ronald was an avid outdoorsman and hunter. He loved pheasant hunting and raised German Shorthair Pointers. Ron and many of his friends made yearly trips to Iowa for more than thirty years to pheasant hunt. Through these trips came many lifetime friendships. He was a lifetime member of the Monroe County Rod and Gun Club, the North American Fishing Club and a member of the NRA.
After his retirement you could find Ron at Kandler's Cove Marina or on his boat "Li'l Crab". He loved fishing and was fondly referred to as "Captain".
Ronald, age 76, passed away on Wednesday, January 30, 2019, at ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital. In addition to his parents, his passing was preceded by his step-mother, Betty J. Crabtree, brother Gary E. Crabtree and sister-in-law Monica Crabtree.
To cherish his memory, he leaves a loving wife of fifty-six years: Linda of Monroe; two daughters: Kimberly (Mike) Greer of Monroe and Lori Crabtree of Boca Raton, Florida; step-sister Denise (Dennis) Raszka of Cape Coral, Florida, step-brother Ronald (Kay) Kohler of Dexter; two beloved grandchildren: Bradley and Katelyn Greer of Monroe; three nephews: Michael (Kelly) Crabtree of Brownstown, Edward Crabtree of Florida, and Taylor Raszka of Perrysburg, OH; and one niece, Lindsey (Brandon) Morris of Columbus, OH.
A special thank you to the staff of ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital, especially the ICU unit and I.H.M. staff for their loving care of Ron.
Family and friends may gather from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m .Sunday, February 3, 2019, at Rupp Funeral Home, 2345 S. Custer Rd., Monroe 48161. A Celebration of his life will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, February 4, 2019, also at Rupp Funeral Home. \I.H.M. Chaplain, Beth O'Hara-Fisher will officiate. Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery with military honors provided by City of Monroe VFW Post 1138.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to the Monroe County Rod and Gun Club, 6280 Lighthouse Rd., Monroe, MI 48161.
Online condolences to the family may be sent through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Monroe News on Feb. 2, 2019