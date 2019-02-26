|
Rose Duncan, age 80 of LaSalle, passed away peacefully on February 23, 2019.
Rose was born May 19, 1938, in Monroe, MI to the late Donald and Mary Shavalia. On September 1, 1955, Rose married Claude Duncan.
Rose enjoyed doing genealogy. She liked to camp and travel. In her early years, Rose liked to square dance. She graduated from Mason Adult Education in 1976. She was a long time member of the Union St. Missionary Baptist Church. More than anything, Rose loved to spend time with her family, especially her granddaughters.
To cherish her memory, Rose leaves behind her son Donald (Cheryl) Duncan; granddaughters: Lisa and Lindsay Duncan and her siblings: Thomas (Pat) Chevalier, Stanley Shavalia, Joseph Shavalia and Pauline Shavalia.
Along with her parents, Rose is also preceded in death by her husband Claude, and her siblings: Mary J. Ridner, Frederick Shavalia and Margaret Ocobock.
Anyone wishing to make a memorial donation in Rose's honor can do so to the Union St. Missionary Baptist Church.
Online condolences to the family may be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Monroe News on Feb. 26, 2019