|
|
Rosemary Haut, age 77 of South Rockwood, passed away Wednesday, January 30, 2019 at Medilodge of Monroe, surrounded by her loving family.
Born June 5, 1941, in Monroe, Rosemary was the daughter of Jesse and Anna (Idzikowski) Gonyea. She married the love of her life, Theodore "Ted" Haut on September 16, 1961 at St. Charles Catholic Church. Sadly, he preceded her in death August 9, 2015. A dedicated homemaker, Rosemary also worked as a retail clerk, having worked at Midport Party Store, Fermi III Party Store and the Rockwood Laundromat.
A lifelong member of St. Charles Catholic Church and the Ladies Society, Rosemary was well know as "Mrs. Flea" for running the Flea Market at the church festival for many years. She also loved working in her garden planting flowers and vegetables as well as doing ceramics.
Rosemary leaves to cherish her memory her children: Timothy (Christine) Haut of Bay City, Shelley Haut of Newport, Christopher (Lynn) Haut of Monroe and Missy Sachs of Monroe; grandchildren: Andrea (Joe) Bowen, Brittany (Patrick) Greenwood, Emily Gilstorff, Brooke Haut, Cassandra Haut, Todd Sachs, Tyler Sachs, Christopher Haut, Jacob Haut, Madelyn Haut, Anna Sachs and Mikayla Haut; great grandchildren: Seth Greenwood, Matilda Bowen, Lucas Greenwood and Evelyn Bowen; as well as a brother Harry Gonyea of South Rockwood.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son Todd Haut and a brother Donald Gonyea.
A celebration of Rosemary's life is being conducted under the direction of the Ford Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 23620 N. Huron River Dr., Rockwood. Friends may call Sunday from 12 p.m. until 7 p.m. with a Vigil Service at 5 p.m. led by Deacon Tracy Esper. Funeral service will be Monday. She will lie in State from 9:30 a.m. until a Mass of Resurrection at 10:30 a.m. from St. Anne Catholic Church; 2420 N. Dixie Hwy., Monroe. Monsignor Todd Lajiness will officiate. Burial to follow next to her husband in St. Charles Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in honor of Rosemary may be made to St. Charles Catholic Church or St. Mary's Catholic Central High School.
For more information, to send a floral arrangement or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.allore.com.
Published in Monroe News on Feb. 2, 2019