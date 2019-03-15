Services Merkle Funeral Service Inc 9156 Summit St Erie , MI 48133 (734) 848-5185 Sharon Ann (Sortor) Bacome

1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Sharon Ann Sortor was born in Monroe, Michigan on March 15, 1942. She was the only daughter of six children born from the union of the late Virgil Sortor and the late Juanita (Baker) Sortor. She attended Monroe Schools.

Sharon grew up in Luna Pier, and then spent most of her adult life there as well. She enjoyed fishing and sharing the experience of the Luna Pier fishing pier with her children and grandchildren. Unfortunately, as a young woman she became disabled. Although, this prevented her from working outside the home, Sharon, was a wonderful homemaker and mother just the same. As any good mother does, Sharon always put the needs of others ahead of her own.She was generous with her time and her financial resources as well.

Over the course of her life, Sharon enjoyed listening to music. She was especially fond of the older country, but certainly didn't mind the likes of Randy Travis, Alan Jackson, and Vince Gill to name a few. Sharon was a private person and preferred to keep to herself, but this never stopped her from driving to the store at all hours of the day and night, with Meijer being a favorite place to visit at 1:00 a.m.

For the past few months as Sharon's health declined she was blessed to have her daughter, Sheryl as her live-in caregiver.

Sharon Ann Bacome, 76, of Luna Pier passed away at 2:25 p.m. on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at Ebeid Hospice Residence in Sylvania, Ohio. Her beloved family was at her side.

In addition to her parents, her passing was preceded by a brother and sister-in-law, David and Cindy Sortor.

To cherish her memory she leaves three children: Richard "Rick" Bacome of New Port Richey, Florida, Sheryl Witfoth (Brian Saylor) of Luna Pier, and William "Bill" Bacome (Ericka Olmstead) of Erie; four brothers: Richard (Retha) Sortor, Kenneth (Marlene) Sortor, Dale Sortor, and Doug (Pamela) Sortor; six grandchildren: Liam Bacome Loki Bacome, C.J. Witfoth, Brian Witfoth, Carmon Rafko, and Megan Bacome; and three great grandchildren: Alexander, Kora, and Lily.

No public services are planned. Her final resting place will be at Roselawn Memorial Park in LaSalle. Merkle Funeral Service, Erie; 9156 Summit Street (734) 848-5185 has been entrusted with arrangements.

Memorials for those who desire are suggested to Autism Anglers. Online guests may leave words of inspiration and comfort, or share a photo by visiting www.merklefs.com. Published in Monroe News on Mar. 15, 2019