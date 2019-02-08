|
Teresa Marie Brown (Fowler), age 56, of Montpelier, Ohio, passed away in her home on February 3, 2019, at 1230 a.m. surrounded by her 3 loving daughters.
Teresa was born in Tecumseh, Michigan, on August 18, 1962, to Carol Sue Epps (Bugbee) and James Clifford Fowler.
She was preceded in death by her mother Carol S. Epps (Bugbee); stepfather, Irving Epps Jr.; father, James C. Fowler; and her stepsister Gari Saunders (Ellison).
Teresa was a loving mother, grandmother, fiance, sister, and friend. She loved spending time with her family and friends and her grandchildren were her whole world. She enjoyed spending her time with friends and family camping at the eagles pond. She was someone you could always confide in without judgement and was always there for everyone.
She leaves behind her loving daughters Shena M. Fowler of Montpelier, Ohio, Amanda (Brian) Seaman of Montpelier, Ohio, and Amber L. Brown of Plainfield, Illinois; her stepson Cody Honey, a stepdaughter, Brooklynn Rehberg and her fiance of 19 years James Rehberg all of Monroe, MI. She also leaves behind five grandchildren: David Soncrant, Mellody Seaman, Damen Seaman, Jerzee McNett, and Landyn Fehse; five stepsisters, Ricki Cooper, Marie Abalos, Michelle Tackett, Spring Lawson, Destiny Epps and a step brother Lloyd Epps. She had so many wonderful friends: Debra Bilton, Penny Shroyer, Diane Barger, Carrie Winters, Essie Declue who will all miss her terribly.
A celebration of life will be held at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, 214 N. Jonesvile St., Montpelier, Ohio, from 4 to 8 p.m. on Saturday Feb. 9, 2019.
Published in Monroe News on Feb. 8, 2019