Thomas "Tom" Albert Brewster, age 75, of Monroe, passed away the evening of Monday, March 4, 2019.
Tom was born October 26, 1943, in Monroe, MI to the late Clifford Brewster and Agnes Raymond. He graduated from Boys Town before attending high school and earning his diploma. Following graduation, Tom proudly served his country in the United States Army. For much of his service, Tom was stationed at an Army base in Zweibrucken, Germany. During his time there, he earned the merit of being recognized as a sharpshooter with the M-14 rifle.
Shortly after being honorably discharged from the military, Tom married the love of his life, Wanda McCarty, on November 28, 1966, in Monroe, MI. The two went on to build a home together, and raised three children. To support his family, Tom had numerous jobs. He worked at Consolidated Paper for some time, but most recently worked at North Star Steel as a crane operator. He earned many titles throughout his time at North Star, gathering insight to all aspects of the steel making process.
To cherish his memory, Tom leaves his loving wife of 52 years, Wanda; three sons: Jeffrey (Tracie) Brewster of Westland, MI, Brian (Brenda) Brewster of Winchester, KY, and Kevin (Bethany) Brewster of Carleton, MI; one half sister, Brenda Hudgins of Oregon, OH; nine grandchildren: Alisha (Robert) Johnson, Alexis Brewster, Brian Brewster Jr., Jaden Brewster, Drake Brewster, Kyleigh Brewster, Jewel Brewster, Kellie Laird, and Robbie Laird; and four great grandchildren: Xander, Hannah, Brooklynn, and Ian Johnson.
Along with his parents, Tom was also preceded in death by his stepfather, Wesley Hudgins.
Family and friends may visit from 2 p.m.-8 p.m. at Rupp Funeral Home on Thursday March 7, 2019, where a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday March 8, 2019. Rev. Heath Hunter, Assistant Pastor of North Monroe Street Church of God, will officiate. Burial will immediately follow at Roselawn Memorial Park, LaSalle, where Military Honors will be held under the auspice of VFW Post 1138.
Anyone wishing to make a memorial contribution in Tom's honor are asked to please consider Great Lakes Caring Hospice.
Online condolences to the family may be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Monroe News on Mar. 6, 2019