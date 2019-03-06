|
Tina M. Emerson, age 58, of Monroe, died unexpectedly of natural causes Thursday, Feb. 28th in her home.
Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday at CrossPointe Church to celebrate her life. The church pastor, Rev. Jay Anderson and former pastor, Rev. George Fountain will officiate.
Born February 24, 1961, in Monroe, Tina was the daughter of the late Glenn and Elizabeth (Marchese) Emerson. She attended St. Michael Elementary School and was a 1979 graduate of Monroe High School.
Tina was employed as a Data Processor by Detroit Edison for thirteen years before having to take a medical disability retirement. She was strong in her Christian faith and enjoyed time spent with family, friends, and her fellow church members at CrossPointe Church. She also enjoyed cooking and was an animal advocate, often caring for neighborhood strays.
Tina is survived by four siblings, Becky (Samuel) Gutierrez of Monroe, Karen Wagner of Ohio, Maria (Terry) Pursley of Monroe, and Joseph Emerson of Toledo; sister-in-law, Rhonda Emerson of Monroe; and six nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Tina was also preceded in death by a brother, Timothy Emerson.
Memorial donations in Tina's memory are suggested to CrossPointe Church.
Published in Monroe News on Mar. 6, 2019