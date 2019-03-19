|
|
Viola M. Eby, age 93, of Monroe, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019, with her family by her bedside.
A funeral and Celebration of Life service will be held at St Joseph Church in Maybee, Michigan, June 29, 2019, at 12:00 p.m.. Family and friends are welcome to attend.
Born April 4, 1925, in Maybee, Michigan, Viola was the daughter of the late Elmer Schindler and Ralph and Cora Gramlich. She married James R. Eby January 9, 1943, in Newport, Michigan. He passed away January 4, 1994. They were married 51 years. Viola raised nine children and loved working in the garden and taking care of her family. She was a longtime member of St Joseph Church in Maybee along with St. Patrick in Carleton, Michigan. She was also a member of the ladies VFW Auxiliary in Maybee, Michigan, and Monroe, Michigan.
Viola is survived by seven sons: James Eby of Fredericksburg, VA, Lenard (Ann) Eby of Lakeland, FL, Allyn Eby of Malakoff, TX, Greg (Sarah) Eby of Walnut Creek, CA, Kevin (Linda) Eby of Holland, OH, Jeffery (Vicki) Eby of Stafford, VA, Richard (Nuala) Eby of Ijamsville, MD, two daughters Vicki (Harry) Micka of Ooltewah, TN, and Pam (Robert) Quatro of Monroe, MI as well as 27 grandchildren and 39 great grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Lenard Schindler, sister Marge Thorn, step brothers Leo and Don Gramlich, daughter-in-law Barbara Eby and three grandsons Steven Eby, Jeremy Eby, James Eby and great grandson Jaxon Buerge.
Arrangements are by the Valley View Chapel of Chattanooga Funeral Home, 7414 Old Lee Highway, Chattanooga, TN 37421. Please share your memories at: ChattanoogaValleyViewChapel.com.
Published in Monroe News on Mar. 19, 2019