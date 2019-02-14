|
|
Walter W. Schwartz, age 76, passed away at his home on February 12, 2019.
Friends may visit from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Rupp Funeral Home on Thursday, February 14, 2019. A service will immediately follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Lee Cullen from Holy Ghost Lutheran Church officiating. Interment will be private.
He was born April 5, 1942, to the late Walter and Anna Schwartz in Delray, MI. Walter honorably served his country in the United States Army from January 1961 to December 1963. He went on to marry Jeannie Ingels on June 25, 1966. They celebrated 48 years of marriage together. Walter was a licensed residential builder and worked for Ottawa Silica Company for many years. He was a member of the Holy Ghost Lutheran Church and Frenchtown Seniors.
He is survived by two sons: Walter (Kimberly) Schwartz, Jr. of Grosse Point Woods, MI and Dr. Edward Schwartz of Monroe; one brother: David C. (Patricia) Schwartz of Wisconsin; one sister: Ruth Clark of Port Angles, WA and one grandchild, Adam Schwartz.
In addition to his parents and wife, he is preceded in death by two sisters: Vazilla Schaffenberg and Darlene Parker; and one brother, Francis Schwartz.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Kidney Association or .
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Monroe News on Feb. 14, 2019