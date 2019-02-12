|
Uhlik, William J., age 76, of Huron Township, died February 10, 2019.
Beloved husband of Karen Uhlik. Loving father of Terri Lindenmuth, Karla (Bernie) Zarb and Brenda (Todd) Hewitt. Dearest grandfather of Shanna, Danielle, Raeanne, Dilyn and Paige. Dear great grandfather of Shayden, Colton, Maclin, Melah and Mylah. He is also survived by his brother James (Jenne) Uhlik and niece Amy (Joe) Roach.
He was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Martha Uhlik and his brother Frank Uhlik Jr.
Arrangements made at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Services are private. His cremation will take place at "The Witness Crematory" located inside of Michigan Memorial Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Angela Hospice.
Published in Monroe News on Feb. 12, 2019