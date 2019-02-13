|
Brian David Smith, 63, passed away on Feb. 7, 2019, at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita. He was the son of W.D. and Blandine Smith, Girard, Kansas.
A Kingman resident since 1992, previously of Horton, Topeka and Girard, Kansas. He was a retired Medical Technologist and Laboratory Manager. Brian received two bachelor degrees from Pittsburg State University, 1978 and 1980 and a Master of Business Administration from the the University of Kansas in 1989.
His hobbies include Boy Scouting having been a Kingman Scout Master for several years, lampwork glass bead making, Kansas history, road trips to historic Kansas sites, computer gaming and cooking.
On June 3, 1983, he married Cindy Chrisman at Topeka. Cindy is currently the Kingman County Health Officer. Survivors include son Maxwell, his fiancé Jana Thayer and her son Riley; two sisters Beth Briggs and Judy Collins; brother-in-law Joseph Briggs; niece Katie Briggs; nephew William Briggs and wife Abby, nephew Dr. Kelly Gillespie and wife Jen, nephew Sean Gillespie; niece Amanda Maurath, and nephews Nicholas Halverson, Josh Johnson and Alex Johnson.
Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 at the Livingston Funeral Home, Kingman. Family committal services and burial will be 2:30 p.m., Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at the Girard Cemetery, Girard, Kansas.
Memorials may be made with the Kingman County Health Department and these may be left at the Smith-Carson-Wall Funeral Home, 518 W St. John, PO Box 258, Girard, 66743 or the Livingston Funeral Home, 1830 N Main, PO Box 453, Kingman, Kansas 67068.
Published in Morning Sun on Feb. 13, 2019