Danny E. Culbertson, Sr., age 58, resident of Mulberry, KS, passed away Saturday, January 26, 2019, at Via Christi Hospital, Pittsburg, KS, following complications from diabetes. He was born June 3, 1960, in Pleasanton, KS, the son of Rosie Fern Jackson and Lucian Ray Culbertson. Danny graduated from Uniontown high school with the class of 1978. After high school he enlisted in the Marine Corps, serving in North Carolina, Hawaii, and Japan. Later he returned to the Pittsburg area where he worked at Mission Clay, Pitt Plastic, and Eagle Pitcher. He became disabled and lived the rest of his life in Mulberry. He loved spending his time outdoors especially hunting and fishing. As his health worsened, he loved spending his time with family and his two special cats and his morning coffee club at Jo's One Stop in Arma, KS. Danny married Milva Rodriquez Acevedo in Moran, KS in 1981.
Survivors include a son Danny Culbertson, Jr., Ft. Scott, KS; a brother, Ken Culbertson and Linda, Girard, KS; sisters Gloria Johnson and Larry, Osawatomie, KS, Freida Hierholzer and Jay, Ft. Scott, KS, Lora and Jack Ripper, Bronson, KS, and Dawanda and Mike Dixon, Louisiana; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rosie and Larry Arndt, Lucian and Audrey Culbertson; a sister, Betty Jo Schubert and John Schubert, Uniontown, KS.
There was cremation. Rev. Chuck Russell will conduct Memorial Services at 2:00 PM Friday, February 8th, at the Cheney Witt Chapel. Memorials are suggested to the Danny Culbertson Memorial Fund and may be left in care of the Cheney Witt Chapel, PO Box 347, 201 S. Main, Ft. Scott, KS 66701. Words of remembrance may be submitted to the online guestbook at cheneywitt.com.
Published in Morning Sun on Feb. 6, 2019