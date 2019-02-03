|
|
Dennis Thomas Spilios, 87 passed away December 20, 2018 in the Sunset Blvd. Kaiser Hospital. He was a beacon of light to everyone with whom he came in contact.
Dennis Thomas Spilios was born May 15, 1931 and grew up in Los Angeles graduating from Marshal High School in the Los Angeles Unified School District.
He married Jane Baxter on September 5, 1957 in Santa Barbara, CA she preceded him in death on June 8, 2013.
Dad served our country in the Armed Service Branch of the Navy in the early 1950's in the South Pacific. He later attended LACC, UCLA and CSULA finally becoming an Elementary School teacher in Burbank, CA. where he remained his entire career.
Dad was an educator in the Burbank Unified School District in Burbank California and he loved and enjoyed the children he taught. Years after they left his class he would be remembered by his students fondly.
Survivors include twin sons Dana Baxter Fadler Spilios of Burbank, California and Dean Forrest Fadler Spilios of San Diego. A brother-in-law Norm Conradson, and his four children, Shari, Steve, Scott and Stacey.
He lived a good and full life right up to the very end. He is now where he wanted to be, with his lifelong, loving companion Jane Baxter. He missed her very much and after her death, he just didn't feel like socializing much. Without Jane, life seemed to just stop. He was very comfortable and happy to live his remaining days at their home in Glendale with his dog Shadow who faithfully kept him company for years after Jane passed in 2013
Funeral services were 10am Wednesday January 30, 2019 at the Bath-Naylor Funeral Home burial followed in the Highland Park Cemetery. Condolences may be left at www.bathnaylor.com. Donations may be made to the Pittsburg State University Music Dept. Donations may be left at or mailed to the Bath-Naylor Funeral Home. Service by Bath-Naylor Funeral Home 522 S. Broadway Pittsburg, KS
Published in Morning Sun on Feb. 3, 2019