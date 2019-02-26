|
Dexter W. Burks, Sr., of Farlington, died at 11:50 a.m., Friday, February 22, 2019 at his residence.
He was born June 30, 1933 at Tuscumbia, Missouri, a son of Arthur and Dorothy (Wilson) Burks. Dexter grew up in Missouri and graduated from Tuscumbia High School.
He served in the US Air Force from 1950 until 1958.
Dexter married Shirley F. Stevens on February 7, 1958 in the United Methodist Church in Girard. She survives of the home.
He was a lifelong resident of Girard and Farlington. He worked at Craw-Kan Telephone and he farmed.
Survivors, in addition to his wife, Shirley, of the home, are his sons, Dexter Burks, Jr., and his wife, Patty, of Girard, Kevin Burks, and his wife, Janet, of Pawnee Station, Kansas, Bryan Burks, and his wife, Barbara, of Girard; his daughter, Jean Ann Burks, of Farlington; his grandchildren Jill, Kari, Mike, Chanda, Joshua, Deven, Kelsey, Kristine, and BryAnna; eleven great-grandchildren; his sisters, Mildred Holtmeyer of Tuscumbia and Patsy Clark of Lebanon, Missouri.
Dexter was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter, Trisha Gladson; his sister, Dixie Barnhardt; his brothers, Jerry Burks and Alan Burks.
There will be no services.
Memorials are suggested to Avalon Hospice or Girard Medical Center Home Health, and these may be left at the Smith-Carson-Wall Funeral Home, 518 W St. John, Box 258, Girard, 66743.
Published in Morning Sun on Feb. 26, 2019