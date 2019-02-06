Home

Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Fredonia, KS
Rosary
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Fredonia, KS
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Fredonia, KS
Burial
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
3:00 PM
St. Aloysius Cemetery
Greenbush, KS
Doris Jean (Davied) Kennedy Obituary
Doris Jean (Davied) Kennedy, 74, of Bella Vista, Arkansas, and formerly of Altoona, Kansas, passed away at 11:00 a.m., Sunday, February 3, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Rogers, Arkansas. Her husband, Frank Kennedy, survives.

Funeral Mass is scheduled for 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Fredonia. Burial will take place at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, at St. Aloysius Cemetery in Greenbush, Kansas. The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 p.m., Friday, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Fredonia. The rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m., immediately following the visitation.

Memorials are suggested to Sacred Heart Catholic Church Building Fund or the U.S.D. 387 Altoona-Midway Educational Foundation. These may be left at or mailed to Forbes-Hoffman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 374, Parsons, KS 67357.

Online condolences may be left at www.forbeshoffman.com.
Published in Morning Sun on Feb. 6, 2019
