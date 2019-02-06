|
|
Frank Shelton, 79, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 3, 2019. Visitation will be on Thursday, February 7, 2019, from 1:00 until 3:00 p.m. at Cross Point Baptist Church with funeral services beginning the same day at 3:00 p.m. A Private Interment will be in Perry Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions to Perry Volunteer Outreach, P.O. Box 1824, Perry, GA 31069 or www.perryvolunteeroutreach.org.
Entrepreneur and philanthropist, Frank Graves Shelton grew up in Pittsburg, Kansas, the son of Frank Harpole and Helen Graves Shelton. He graduated from Pittsburg High School in 1957 and moved to North Carolina where he started Utility Service Company expanding to cities throughout the United States, eventually settling in Perry, Georgia, to establish its headquarters. In 1999 he sold the company which enabled him to do what he always had a heart for - helping others. He founded Perry Volunteer Outreach, a non-profit organization devoted to helping those in the community, and established Grace Village, a ladies' rehabilitation center. For nearly 20 years, Frank devoted his life to improving the lives of thousands of people in Perry and surrounding areas.
Frank was an avid gun collector and small game hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed traveling with friends to South Dakota and Canada for fishing and hunting adventures. He formerly served as the president of the Tennessee Walker Horse Association for multiple terms while he was a member. He was a collector of American Indian Art and Civil War artifacts. Frank was a member of Cross Point Baptist Church and a supporter of many other churches and ministries in Perry and was also a member of the Kiwanis Club for decades. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sons, David Shelton and Jeff Shelton.
Left to cherish the memories they made with Frank are his devoted caregiver and special friend, Veronica Rodriguez of Perry; his daughter, Pamela Shelton of Waynesburg, Pennsylvania; his daughter-in-law, Lisa Shelton of Perry; his sisters, Lisa Esch of Ozark, Missouri, and Marianna Raasch of Sand Diego, California; his grandsons, Sheldon Shelton of Perry, Nicholas Shelton of San Francisco, California, Alex Shelton of Mooresville, North Carolina, and Christian Wood of Perry; five great-grandsons; and several nieces and nephews.
Condolences for the family may be left in the online guestbook at www.watsonhunt.com. Watson-Hunt Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Morning Sun on Feb. 6, 2019