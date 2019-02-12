|
|
Harry Allen Benthin Jr. 51 of Frontenac, passed away Feb. 8 2019 at his residence.
He was born to Mildred And Harry Benthin Sr. on July 22, 1967 in Oakland, California. Moving to Kansas in 1982.
Harry attended school in Erie, Kansas.
He married Dana Harper in 1994 in Pittsburg, Kansas. They were blessed to have a son Brody Allen Benthin. He worked for years at Superior Industries then decided he was going to teach himself to be a machinist.
He worked for Conrad Machine Shop, RMT in Baxter Springs and was currently with Hix Corporation. Harry was well known to his peers as a very talented machinist.
Harry was a die hard Oakland Raiders fan and Budweiser connoisseur. He enjoyed cooking, riving fishing, music, gardening, watching Nascar and his most favorite hobby was his saltwater aquarium.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother Don Adams.
He is survived by his wife Dana Benthin, son Brody Benthin of Pittsburg, and niece Dawn Tookes of Utah.
At Harry's request he will be cremated. There will be no services at this time.
There has been an account set up on Facebook for donations.
Published in Morning Sun on Feb. 12, 2019