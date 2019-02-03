|
James Edward Collier, 72 of Girard, KS died at 9:33am Thursday January 31, 2019 at his home following a lengthy illness.
He was born September 3, 1946 in Oklahoma City, OK the son of Bill and Doris (Deerman) Collier.
He was a member of the First Christian Church in Pittsburg and volunteered for Meals on Wheels, participated in The Special Olympics and was active with PSU's Natural Ties.
James had a very close relationship with his sister, Billie. He loved going out to eat with her at Golden Corral and always looked forwarded to her visits.
Survivors include a daughter Crystal Marie Swaby, sister Charlotte DeBolt and a brother Jack Lane of Oklahoma along with several nieces and nephews.
James also leaves behind his close friends, Eddie, Bootsie, Art, Charlie, his beloved girlfriend Terri and all those who loved him at Mosaic. He considered many of his direct support staff as family and would claim the staff's children as part of his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents and 2 sisters Billie Marriett and Margie McMillian.
Funeral services will be 10 am Tuesday February 5, 2019 at the Bath-Naylor Funeral Home in Pittsburg with Chaplin Johnie Adkins officiating. Visitation will be 6-8pm on Monday evening at the funeral home. Condolences may be left at www.bathnaylor.com. Services by Bath-Naylor Funeral Home 522 S. Broadway Pittsburg, KS
Published in Morning Sun on Feb. 3, 2019