ATCHISON-James Ray Birkinsha, Sr. 80, of Atchison KS died on Tuesday, March 05, 2019 at his home surround by his family. Funeral services will be 3:00 pm on Saturday, March 9th, 2019 at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home with Rev. Matt Broxterman officiating. Burial will follow in the Oak Hill Cemetery, Atchison. The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 3:00 pm on Saturday at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, 800 Kansas Ave, Atchison, KS. Memorial contributions are suggested to the or Parkinson's Research and may be sent in care of the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be
left online at www.beckerdyer.com. James was born on July 16, 1938 in Pittsburg, KS the son of Raymond E. and Bessie L. (Trisler) Birkinsha. He graduated from Atchison High School in 1956. He served in the Army National Guard. Mr. Birkinsha was a firefighter and worked for the Atchison City Fire Department for over 20 years, retiring in 1981. He also did handyman jobs around town for many people including the Hilltop, and Keimigs Capri Motel . James enjoyed fishing, going to the casinos and spending time with his family. He was married to Iris "Helen" Portenier on Sept. 22, 1956. She preceded him in death on April 30, 2011. Survivors include three sons; Jim Birkinsha (Becky Roland), Phil (Stacy) Birkinsha, of Atchison KS and Michael (Karen) Birkinsha, St. Joseph, MO, five daughters; Lavon (Bob) Harmon, Michelle (Bob)
Henry, Rhoda (Joe) Butner, all of Atchison, KS, Teresa (Jim) Leydon, LaPlata, MD, Julie (Tracey) Irwin, Hiawatha, KS, twenty two grandchildren, twenty-one great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren. His parents, wife Iris, two brothers; Jack & Jerry Birkinsha, three grandchildren and two son in-law's Richard Honeywell and Jerry Long preceded him in death.
Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 7, 2019