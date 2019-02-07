Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith-Carson Wall Funeral Home
518 W. St John
Girard, KS 66743
(620) 724-4145
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
the Smith-Carson-Wall Funeral Home
Girard, KS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jason Joliet
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jason John Joliet


1971 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jason John Joliet Obituary
Jason John Joliet, 48, of Girard, died Monday, February 4, 2019 at his residence in Girard.
Jason was born January 6, 1971 at Royal Oak, Michigan, a son of Floyd and Barbara (Rygala) Joliet. He grew up in Highland, Michigan and graduated from Lakeland High School in Highland.
He married Jody Godlewski and they divorced. Jason lived in various cities in Michigan before he moved to Girard in 2012.
He married Melissa Simons and she survives of Girard.
Jason worked at Nate's Landscaping in Frontenac.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and barbequeing.
Survivors, in addition to his parents, of Girard, are his sons, Jason Joseph Joliet, and his wife, Kaitlyn, of Adair, Michigan and Jacob Michael Joliet of Guthrie Center, Iowa; his step-son, Cameryn Simons; his step-daughter, Haylie Simons; his granddaughter, Jordan Joliet; his brother, Joseph Joliet, and his wife, Cheri, of Howell, Michigan; his niece, Jorja Joliet.
Jason's family will receive friends from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m., Sunday at the Smith-Carson-Wall Funeral Home in Girard.
Memorials are suggested to the Girard Medical Center Auxiliary and these may be left at or mailed to the Smith-Carson-Wall Funeral Home, 518 W St. John, Box 258, Girard 66743.
Condolences may be sent to www.wallfuneralservices.com
Published in Morning Sun on Feb. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.