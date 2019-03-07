|
ARMA-Joe S. Cizerle, 87, of rural Arma, Kansas died at 11:49 P.M. Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at his home. Mr. Cizerle was born June 2, 1931 at Girard, Kansas the son of John and Matilda Krasovec Cizerle. Joe was a retired longtime farmer and had also worked for Hull and Dillon Packing in Pittsburg, Kansas for 20 years. He was raised in rural Girard and attended Girard Schools. He lived in rural Girard most of his life. He raised many fruit and pecan trees. He married Sharon Skibbie on August 18, 1956 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Pittsburg. He served in the U.S. Army and was a veteran of the Korean Conflict. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Arma, the S.N.J.P. Lodge #225 at Arma, and the Lon Helm Post #182 American Legion at Arma. Survivors include his wife, Sharon of the home, a son, Michael Cizerle of Parsons, three daughters, Karla Cizerle of Pittsburg, Amy Cizerle of Pittsburg, and Jeanne (Steven) Davied of Arma, two grandchildren, Ian Cizerle-Brown of Independence, Kansas and Sean Cizerle-Brown of Pittsburg, and two great grandchildren, Violet and Zen. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Mary Hathorn, and two brothers, Tony and John Cizerle.Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 A.M. Friday, March 8, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Arma with Father Floyd McKinney as the celebrant. Burial will be at the Pittsburg Garden of Memories Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 A.M. Friday prior to the mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church and rosary will be said at 10:30 A.M. Friday at the church. The family suggests memorials to St. Ann's Altar Society. Donations may be sent to or left at the Bedene Funeral Home, 517 E. Washington, Box 621, Arma, Kansas 66712.
Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 7, 2019